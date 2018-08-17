Boston Partners Invests $13.64 Million in Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 144,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,643,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.34% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPA opened at $86.71 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $141.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

