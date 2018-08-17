Boston Partners Has $11.15 Million Position in United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK)

Boston Partners reduced its position in United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.25% of United Financial Bancorp worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 464,640 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,164,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 341,562 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,919,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Financial Bancorp by 100.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 434,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 217,745 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Financial Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,918,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,481,000 after acquiring an additional 126,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol A. Leary sold 25,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $440,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bars sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $72,288.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,227.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,148 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ:UBNK opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $905.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.69. United Financial Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 8.42%. equities research analysts predict that United Financial Bancorp Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

United Financial Bancorp Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

