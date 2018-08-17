Boston Beer (SAM) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.10

News articles about Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boston Beer earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.6956408381423 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SAM opened at $286.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $144.60 and a 52 week high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.05 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Macquarie cut Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boston Beer to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Beer from $238.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

