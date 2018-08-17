Boston Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,724 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $1,749,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

