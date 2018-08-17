Bonpay Hits Market Cap of $939,498.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Bonpay has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bonpay has a market cap of $939,498.00 and approximately $35,897.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonpay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00001288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00273608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00156017 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000224 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031141 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

