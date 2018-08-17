Boeing’s (BA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $450.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB restated a buy rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boeing to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.78.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $345.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. Boeing has a 52 week low of $234.29 and a 52 week high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.