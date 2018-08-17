Bodhi (BOT) Market Cap Tops $3.34 Million

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Bodhi has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $427,219.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bodhi has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Bodhi token can now be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Gate.io and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bodhi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00267398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00158836 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000201 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031345 BTC.

About Bodhi

Bodhi’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network . Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LBank, Bibox, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bodhi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bodhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bodhi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.