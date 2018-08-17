BNP PARIBAS/S (BNPQY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut BNP PARIBAS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.04. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.19%. analysts anticipate that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

