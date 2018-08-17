BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 2,880 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $305,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $325,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $2,004,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,581,634.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,936. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. ValuEngine raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Wellington Shields raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

LECO opened at $92.14 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

