BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $465,000 Holdings in ITT Inc (ITT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ITT were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $255,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $254,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $334,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

ITT opened at $59.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $63.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In related news, insider Victoria L. Creamer sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $421,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.