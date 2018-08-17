BMO Capital Markets Trims Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Target Price to $125.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALNY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $92.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $70.76 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $5,269,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $164,177.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,078,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,485,068,000 after buying an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,178,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 62,999 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,231,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,798,000 after buying an additional 397,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,356,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after buying an additional 448,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,140,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,332,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

