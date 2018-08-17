BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Antofagasta (ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.31) price objective on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s previous close.

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 620 ($7.91) to GBX 800 ($10.21) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 760 ($9.70) to GBX 750 ($9.57) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 900 ($11.48) to GBX 980 ($12.50) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.21) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 908.05 ($11.58).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 835.80 ($10.66) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,071 ($13.66).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

