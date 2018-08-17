BMO Capital Markets Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.75 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.53.

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.13. 55,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

