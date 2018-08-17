Blueport Capital L.P. Has $910,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Blueport Capital L.P. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 11.4% of Blueport Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blueport Capital L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,052,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,120 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,864,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,994 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 24.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257,371 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 108.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 33,898,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,158,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,885,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,357,097,000 after acquiring an additional 892,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

