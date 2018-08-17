Blox (CDT) Price Tops $0.0121

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Blox token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, BigONE and Binance. During the last seven days, Blox has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blox has a market cap of $8.11 million and $410,854.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015293 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00294095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00158614 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00035402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Blox’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,329,084 tokens. Blox’s official website is blox.io . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Mercatox, Gate.io, HitBTC, BigONE and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

