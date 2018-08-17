BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,447,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,034,698,000 after purchasing an additional 192,139 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53,902.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,094 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 452,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $474.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.62 and a 1 year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 38.97%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $507.98 per share, with a total value of $507,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.25.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.