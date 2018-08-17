Blackline Inc (BL) Insider Sells $1,698,743.04 in Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $1,698,743.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morgan Karole Prager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackline alerts:

On Wednesday, August 8th, Morgan Karole Prager sold 20,565 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,005,834.15.

Blackline stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.05 and a beta of -0.57. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.66 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 7,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 788,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.