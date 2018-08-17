BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BJs Wholesale Club earned a news impact score of 0.44 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.9260807714478 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “$26.00” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

BJ opened at $25.10 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

