Bitvolt Price Hits $0.0007 (VOLT)

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Bitvolt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitvolt has a total market cap of $11,873.00 and $27.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitvolt alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00063077 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012329 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000383 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000601 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitvolt Profile

Bitvolt is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. Bitvolt’s official website is bitvolt.co

Bitvolt Coin Trading

Bitvolt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitvolt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitvolt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitvolt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitvolt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitvolt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.