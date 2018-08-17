Bitcurrency (BTCR) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00

Bitcurrency (CURRENCY:BTCR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Bitcurrency has a market capitalization of $199,777.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcurrency coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcurrency has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcurrency Profile

Bitcurrency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2014. Bitcurrency’s total supply is 169,598,616 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcurrency is /r/BitCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcurrency’s official Twitter account is @bitcurrencyteam

Buying and Selling Bitcurrency

Bitcurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

