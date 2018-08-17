Bitcoin File Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (BIFI)

Bitcoin File (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Bitcoin File coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin File has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin File has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $52,397.00 worth of Bitcoin File was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00062198 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005770 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013256 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003092 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin File Coin Profile

Bitcoin File (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Bitcoin File’s total supply is 21,050,000,000 coins. Bitcoin File’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin File Coin Trading

Bitcoin File can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin File directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin File should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin File using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

