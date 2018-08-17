Bitblocks Price Down 11.8% This Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $109,427.00 and $3,451.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044220 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004648 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00256237 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002288 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00062595 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 41,541,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,459,916 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

