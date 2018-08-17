Birchcliff Energy (BIR) PT Raised to C$7.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$4.90 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$6.46.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

