BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Major Shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate Sells 57,705 Shares

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 57,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $2,205,485.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $51.91. 39,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,670. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $350.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.45.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the first quarter worth $616,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $65.00 price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

