BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Major Shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate Sells 3,100 Shares

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $127,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,005,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,421,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BSTC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,670. The company has a market capitalization of $350.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.45. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 19.59%. research analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $65.00 target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 466.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter valued at $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 89.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 639.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

