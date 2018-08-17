BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $65.00 target price on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioSpecifics Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTC opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $350.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.45.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas Wegman sold 23,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $1,214,765.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 320,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,276,475.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 466.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 3,339.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 227,005 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 89.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

