Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,485,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,728,416,000 after buying an additional 463,656 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,823,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,080,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 896,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,573,000 after buying an additional 250,926 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $342.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $249.17 and a 52-week high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $293.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Biogen to $483.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Biogen from $323.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

