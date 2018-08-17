BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $798.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.19.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.85% and a negative net margin of 270.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $439,375.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,713 shares in the company, valued at $602,562.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $265,305.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 295,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.