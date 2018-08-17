BIO-key International (BKYI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,703. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 88.91%.

In other news, insider Fong Wong Kwok bought 7,073 shares of BIO-key International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,462.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.