BidaskClub Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America set a $72.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.57. The stock had a trading volume of 61,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $154,526.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,980.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,068,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,765,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,001 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 58,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

