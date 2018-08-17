BidaskClub Upgrades NI (NODK) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NI (NASDAQ:NODK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. 2,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,280. The company has a market cap of $372.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of -0.02. NI has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NI by 1,343.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NI by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NI during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NI during the second quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NI by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.

