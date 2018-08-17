BidaskClub Upgrades NI (NODK) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NI (NASDAQ:NODK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:NODK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. 2,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,280. The company has a market cap of $372.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of -0.02. NI has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $18.61.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%.
NI Company Profile
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, and Arizona. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies.
