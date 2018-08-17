BidaskClub Upgrades eGain (EGAN) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EGAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eGain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,772. eGain has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.16 million, a PE ratio of -64.09 and a beta of -0.58.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $114,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,928.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 996,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,210,996.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

