BidaskClub Upgrades Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Buy

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$58.55” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 452.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $226,000.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 7, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 198 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

