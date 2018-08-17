BidaskClub Lowers Endologix (ELGX) to Sell

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ELGX. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Endologix in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Endologix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ ELGX opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.23. Endologix has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.43 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 69.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Endologix by 128.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Endologix during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Endologix by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Endologix by 22.3% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Endologix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

