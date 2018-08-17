BidaskClub Lowers Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENT stock opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.05. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $45.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $657.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.34 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,258 shares in the company, valued at $296,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,159 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 407.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.