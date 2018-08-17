BidaskClub Lowers Balchem (BCPC) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCPC. Pivotal Research raised shares of Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Vertical Group cut shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. Balchem has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.20 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 57.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

