BidaskClub Downgrades Zogenix (ZGNX) to Sell

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZGNX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Empire increased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.13. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $5,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $744,204.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $100,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter valued at $239,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

