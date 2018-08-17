BHP Billiton (BHP) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the mining company an impact score of 45.0709782200083 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BHP Billiton stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.17. BHP Billiton has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays upgraded BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Investec cut BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

