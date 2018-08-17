BHP Billiton (BHP) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the mining company an impact score of 45.0709782200083 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:
- BHP says labor deal reached with Escondida mine union (seekingalpha.com)
- WA workers lament missing out on BHP manufacturing tender (smh.com.au)
- Keep an eye on Active stock of Thursday- BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) (topdesertsafari.com)
- Is The Stock Worthy? – BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE: BHP) (hotstockspotter.com)
- Notable Stocks in Focus: BHP Billiton Limited, (NYSE: BHP), Entercom Communications Corp., (NYSE: ETM) (globalexportlines.com)
BHP Billiton stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.17. BHP Billiton has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
BHP Billiton Company Profile
BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.
