Bgeo Group’s (BGEO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bgeo Group (LON:BGEO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 2,216 ($28.27) price target on the stock.

BGEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bgeo Group to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 4,000 ($51.03) to GBX 2,250 ($28.70) in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bgeo Group from GBX 3,900 ($49.75) to GBX 2,180 ($27.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

BGEO stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,739.80 ($22.19). 22,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,393. Bgeo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,003 ($38.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,884 ($49.55).

Bank of Georgia Group PLC provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It provides various retail banking products and services, including retail lending services and deposit accounts; ATM, utility bill payments, and money transfer services; and Internet, mobile, telephone, and SMS banking services.

