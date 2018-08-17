Bgeo Group’s (BGEO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bgeo Group (LON:BGEO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 2,216 ($28.27) price target on the stock.

BGEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bgeo Group to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 4,000 ($51.03) to GBX 2,250 ($28.70) in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bgeo Group from GBX 3,900 ($49.75) to GBX 2,180 ($27.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

BGEO stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,739.80 ($22.19). 22,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,393. Bgeo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,003 ($38.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,884 ($49.55).

About Bgeo Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It provides various retail banking products and services, including retail lending services and deposit accounts; ATM, utility bill payments, and money transfer services; and Internet, mobile, telephone, and SMS banking services.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bgeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bgeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply