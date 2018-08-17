BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BGC Partners an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGCP. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.01. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director William J. Moran bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,366,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,983,000 after purchasing an additional 740,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,797,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,754,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 882,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,079,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,030 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

