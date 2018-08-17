Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $28,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 850.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,368,423.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,585. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

