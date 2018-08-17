Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner Reit (HAB) a €12.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Commerzbank set a €10.40 ($11.82) target price on Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of HAB stock opened at €9.25 ($10.51) on Monday. Hamborner Reit has a 1-year low of €8.73 ($9.92) and a 1-year high of €10.08 ($11.45).

RIDING the HAMBORNER AG is a listed stock corporation, which operates exclusively in the real estate sector and positioning itself as a stock holder for profitable commercial real estate. The company has a nationally diversified substance-strong real estate portfolio as the basis of sustainable rents.

