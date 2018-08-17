Belmond (BEL) Rating Increased to Underweight at Barclays

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BEL. ValuEngine raised shares of Belmond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Belmond in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Belmond to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belmond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of BEL opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 132.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. Belmond has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.22 million. Belmond had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. research analysts expect that Belmond will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Belmond during the first quarter worth about $105,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belmond in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Belmond in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Belmond in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Belmond by 36.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

