Bellevue Group AG Sells 11,100 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.15% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.81. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 39,745.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%. sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.