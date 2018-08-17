Bellevue Group AG Purchases Shares of 16,734 Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,513,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 910,608 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 598,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,100 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,374,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $28.00 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 284.56%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $208,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.