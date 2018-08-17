Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 3,606,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 828% from the previous session’s volume of 388,744 shares.The stock last traded at $0.79 and had previously closed at $0.65.

Specifically, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock bought 529,370 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $344,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

BLPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.39.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.