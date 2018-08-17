BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,616 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the July 13th total of 684,448 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,728 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BFR shares. Santander upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BBVA Banco Frances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BFR stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 870,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

