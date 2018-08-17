BB&T Co. (BBT) Holdings Raised by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 164.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBT. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in BB&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

BBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons raised BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $155,577.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,662.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

