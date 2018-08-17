Baxter International Inc (BAX) Holdings Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 71.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $473,383.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,755. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.