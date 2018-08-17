Barrington Research Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

CNK stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $889.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 76.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 413.6% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cinemark by 453.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

